Stunt on road lands six in police net in Greater Noida

The police in Greater Noida on Friday detained six people for allegedly performing dangerous stunts on road in a car, officials said.

The police have also impounded the car that was used for stunts, whose purported videos have surfaced on social media, triggering debates on road safety, the officials said.

''Videos of the episode surfaced on social media on Thursday. Taking cognisance of it, a team from the local Knowledge Park police station started probe and identified all those involved in it,'' a police spokesperson said.

''All six people, including the owner of the car, were detained on Friday and the Noida-registered hatchback has also been impounded,'' the spokesperson said.

Police identified those arrested as Kushgra, Prashant, Himanshu, Sumit, Kunal and Tanishq -- all in 20s.

Separately, the Knowledge Park police station officials on Friday arrested a person for performing dangerous stunts on a road outside a college earlier this week, the police said.

Accused Anand Kumar, who lives in Delhi, has been arrested and his car has also been impounded, the police said.

On July 23, Kumar was performing stunts on his car on a road near a girls hostel and a boys hostel. He had also hurled abuses at a person who objected to his rash driving, the police added.

Two other vehicles which were involved in road stunts with Kumar on July 23 had already been impounded and action taken against their drivers, they said.

