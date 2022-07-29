Army rescues 26 trapped in J-K's Poonch river flash flood
Acting on information about 26 members of several families trapped in a flash flood in the Chandak Bela area, army troops along with police and State Disaster Response Fund SDRF launched an operation to rescue them, they said.
The Army on Friday rescued 26 persons of several families who were trapped in a flash flood in a river in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said. Acting on information about 26 members of several families trapped in a flash flood in the Chandak Bela area, army troops along with police and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) launched an operation to rescue them, they said. After a day-long operation, they were rescued safely, they said.
