Left Menu

Justice Shrivastava appointed as acting CJ of Raj HC; Chhattisgarh HC gets 2 new judges

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 22:43 IST
Justice Shrivastava appointed as acting CJ of Raj HC; Chhattisgarh HC gets 2 new judges
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava was appointed as the acting chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court on Friday.

The seniormost judge of the high court, Justice Shrivastava will assume office on August 2, following the retirement of Chief Justice Sambhaji Shiwaji Shinde on August 1, the law ministry said.

While Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65, high court judges retire on attaining the age of 62 years.

Justice Shinde became the chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court in June.

In a tweet later, the law ministry announced the appointment of advocate Rakesh Mohan Pandey and judicial officer Radhakrishnan Agrawal as additional judges of the Chhattisgarh High Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Donald 'would love' to be named Team Europe's Ryder Cup captain; Soccer-Liverpool to play friendly after first Premier League match and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Donald 'would love' to be named Team Europe's Ryde...

 Global
4
Spanish prosecutor asks for 8 year jail term for Shakira, El Pais reports

Spanish prosecutor asks for 8 year jail term for Shakira, El Pais reports

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022