Ind vs WI first T20I Scoreboard

West Indies Innings: Kyle Mayers c Kumar b Arshdeep 15 Shamarh Brooks b Kumar 20 Jason Holder b Jadeja 0 Nicholas Pooran c Pant b Ashwin 18 Rovman Powell b Ravi Bishnoi 14 Shimron Hetmyer c Yadav b Ashwin 14 Akeal Hosein b Arshdeep Singh 11 Odean Smith st Pant b Ravi Bishnoi 0 Keemo Paul not out 19 Alzarri Joseph not out 5 Extras: (LB-1 NB-2 W-3) 6 Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 122 Fall of wickets: 1/22 2/27 3/42 4/66 5/82 6/86 7/86 8/101 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2-1-11-1, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-24-2, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-26-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-22-2, Hardik Pandya 2-0-12-0, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-26-2.

