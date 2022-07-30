Two kg of gold, 100 kg of silver seized from railway passenger

As much as two kg of gold and 100 kg of silver were seized from a passenger on the Mumbai-Howrah Mail at Akola railway station in Maharashtra on Friday morning, an official said.

Railway Police Force personnel found the demeanour of the man, who was carrying a heavy bag, suspicious and asked him to open the bag, he said. When he refused, he was taken to the RPF police station.

The man then said he worked for a courier firm based in Akola and the bag contained a parcel.

Upon search, RPF officials found 100 kg of silver biscuits and two kg of gold in the form of bars inside.

Further probe was on, the official said.

