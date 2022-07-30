Left Menu

Two kg of gold, 100 kg of silver seized from railway passenger

PTI | Akola | Updated: 30-07-2022 00:04 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 00:04 IST
Two kg of gold, 100 kg of silver seized from railway passenger
As much as two kg of gold and 100 kg of silver were seized from a passenger on the Mumbai-Howrah Mail at Akola railway station in Maharashtra on Friday morning, an official said.

Railway Police Force personnel found the demeanour of the man, who was carrying a heavy bag, suspicious and asked him to open the bag, he said. When he refused, he was taken to the RPF police station.

The man then said he worked for a courier firm based in Akola and the bag contained a parcel.

Upon search, RPF officials found 100 kg of silver biscuits and two kg of gold in the form of bars inside.

Further probe was on, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

