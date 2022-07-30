U.S. approves Boeing inspection, rework plan to resume 787 deliveries

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday approved Boeing's inspection and modification plan to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliners, two sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The FAA approved Boeing's plan after lengthy discussions, a move that should allow Boeing to resume deliveries in August after it halted them in May 2021, sources said.

Also Read: Aviation recovery heats up with Boeing order, UK-Japan talk

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)