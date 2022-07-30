Left Menu

U.S. approves Boeing inspection, rework plan to resume 787 deliveries

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-07-2022 05:59 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 05:59 IST
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday approved Boeing's inspection and modification plan to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliners, two sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The FAA approved Boeing's plan after lengthy discussions, a move that should allow Boeing to resume deliveries in August after it halted them in May 2021, sources said.

