Left Menu

Controversial restaurant case: Portuguese Civil code cited in defence by owners

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-07-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 12:10 IST
Controversial restaurant case: Portuguese Civil code cited in defence by owners
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A Portuguese era law, which transfers the property ownership rights of a man to his wife after his death, has been cited in defence by the owners of a restaurant in Assagao village in North Goa, which the Congress claimed was linked to Union minister Smriti Irani's daughter. An activist-lawyer had filed a complaint, in which he alleged that the licence to run the upmarket restaurant - 'Silly Souls Café and Bar' - was obtained ''illegally'' and that it was renewed this year in the name of a person who died in 2021. The Congress had last week alleged Irani's daughter was linked to the property, a charge rejected by the minister.

During the first hearing in the case conducted by state Excise Commissioner Narayan Gad on Friday, the family members of Anthony DGama, in whose name the licence for the restaurant was issued, told the authorities that it is entirely their business and no other person is involved in it.

Talking to reporters after the hearing, advocate Benny Nazareth, who represents the DGama family, said the Portuguese Civil Code mandates that when a spouse dies, his or her powers are transferred to the partner.

He said that the application for renewal of the licence was done my the family members after the death of Anthony.

The Portuguese Civil Code is still in force in Goa.

Social activist and lawyer Aires Rodrigues, who is the complainant in the case, had pointed out to the excise commissioner that the renewal of licence was sought on behalf of Anthony, more than a year after his death.

Anthony DGama's son Dean was present during the hearing of the case.

The lawyer representing the DGama family said that as per the Portuguese Civil Code, the ownership of the property is jointly done in the name of husband and wife.

''But when the husband dies, the power is automatically transferred to the spouse. So nothing actually needs to be done further,'' he added. Meanwhile, Merlyn, the wife of late DGama, in her written submission dismissed all the allegations made by Rodrigues in his complaint before the excise commissioner.

On Friday, while posting the next hearing in the matter for August 22, the excise commissioner had framed two issues for determination, the first one being whether the excise licence was obtained on the basis of false and inadequate documents and through misrepresentation of facts, while the second one is whether there were any procedural irregularities on the part of the excise officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
2
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022