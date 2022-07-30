Left Menu

Russia 'running out of steam' in Ukraine, UK spy chief says

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-07-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 15:08 IST
Russia is "running out of steam" in its assault on Ukraine, the chief of Britain's MI6 foreign intelligence agency, Richard Moore, said in a brief comment https://twitter.com/ChiefMI6/status/1553309715299536896 on social media on Saturday.

Moore made the remark "Running out of steam..." above an earlier post on Twitter by Britain's defence ministry, which described the Russian government as "growing desperate" and as having lost thousands of soldiers in its invasion of Ukraine.

