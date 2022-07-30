Russia 'running out of steam' in Ukraine, UK spy chief says
Reuters | London | Updated: 30-07-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 15:08 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Russia is "running out of steam" in its assault on Ukraine, the chief of Britain's MI6 foreign intelligence agency, Richard Moore, said in a brief comment https://twitter.com/ChiefMI6/status/1553309715299536896 on social media on Saturday.
Moore made the remark "Running out of steam..." above an earlier post on Twitter by Britain's defence ministry, which described the Russian government as "growing desperate" and as having lost thousands of soldiers in its invasion of Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moore
- Britain
- Ukraine
- Russia
- defence ministry
- Russian
- Richard Moore
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Yellen blasts Russian officials for continued support of Putin
G20 finance leaders meet in Bali under cloud of Ukraine war
Yellen blasts Russian officials for continued support of Putin
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more