Two stone crushers in Haryana's Nuh fined over irregularities

After the alleged mowing down of DSP Surender Singh, the police in Haryana carried out an Operation Clean in Nuh district seizing 61 vehicles involved in illegal mining, the state government said on Friday.

PTI | Nuh | Updated: 30-07-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 15:33 IST
Two stone crushers in Haryana's Nuh fined over irregularities
A district-level task force committee has fined two stone crushers in Tauru here for over Rs 36 lakh for irregularities.

The step was taken during an inspection drive in this district on Saturday.

''The team headed by SDM Tauru found irregularities in these crushers in Silkhon village on Friday. While one was fined for around Rs 31 lakhs the other was fined for over 5 lakhs. We have a zero tolerance to illegal mining and concerned activities,'' Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar said. Constituted on May 24, the committee is headed by Deputy Commissioner and comprises officials from police, forests, Panchayat, mining and excise and taxation department.

After the alleged mowing down of DSP Surender Singh, the police in Haryana carried out an 'Operation Clean' in Nuh district seizing 61 vehicles involved in illegal mining, the state government said on Friday. The operation was conducted with the participation of 1,593 police personnel who seized a total of 358 vehicles for various infringements, including illegal mining.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

