Passing out parade held at OTA

About 170 cadets were commissioned into the Indian Army at the end of a passing out parade at the Officer's Training Academy (OTA) here on Saturday.

Major General Abdulla Shamaal, Chief of Defence Forces, Maldives National Defence Forces (MNDF), the Chief Guest, presented the Sword of Honour and medals to the meritorious candidates, a Defence (PIB) release said.

''A total of 125 Gentlemen Cadets and 41 Women Cadets got commissioned in various Arms and Services of Indian Army. Four Gentlemen Cadets and 26 Women Cadets from Friendly Foreign Countries also successfully completed their training,'' it said.

Major General Shamaal complimented the officer cadets and staff of the OTA on the excellent all round standards achieved. He exhorted the cadets of the passing out courses to always adhere to the core military values of ''Selfless Service to the Nation'' and strive for excellence in all their endeavours, it said.

In his address, Maj Gen Shamaal said that of late, there have been ''sweeping'' technological advancements in the form of sophisticated weapon systems and electronic warfare devices and force multipliers ''which have changed the face of conflicts.'' ''It is, therefore, necessary for you to keep abreast with these changes and continuously improvise, innovate and adapt to these emerging trends to always stay on the top,'' he said.

He further said there ''are great lessons to learn from India in the areas of international relations, diplomacy and all inclusive political and democratic evolution.'' Later in a tweet, the top official described as the 'highlight' of his visit to India, his visit to the OTA as the reviewing officer/chief guest. ''I'm also delighted that two female cadets from MNDF are among the proud graduates,'' he added.

