Perform, reform and transform: Rajya Sabha Chairman to newly-elected MPs

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday suggested the newly elected and nominated Parliamentarians of the House to perform, reform and transform for the betterment of society.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 15:36 IST
Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu (Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

While addressing the two-day orientation event organised for the newly elected MPs of the Upper House, Naidu further advised them to be regular in attending the proceedings of the House.

The Chairman communicated with MPs saying, "dignity, discipline, devotion and dedication will make you better". Communicating through video conference, Naidu also asked MPs to setup higher standards for being the representative of the people and not hurt their sentiments.

He sought their help in improving the functioning of the Parliamentary Committees noting their important role in assisting the functioning of the House. The Chairman also advised the MPs to be tolerant to the views of Opposition members which is different of their views.

"Develop a positive attitude and have the patience to hear others," suggested Naidu, adding "we must respect each other". Noting that the entire world is looking to India, the Chairman said the members should follow the "discipline, dignity and decorum" of the House during its proceeding.

In the orientation programme, Naidu also said it is the collective responsibility of both the government and the Opposition MPs to maintain the dignity of the House. The orientation programme has been devised to provide an opportunity to new members of the Rajya Sabha to discuss and appreciate various aspects of parliamentary practice and procedures with special reference to the House and to familiarize them with parliamentary institutions.

This programme will consist of sessions on specific topics, conducted by eminent parliamentarians and others which will be followed by discussions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

