Left Menu

Congress demands CBI probe into Cooperative bank scam in Kerala

The Opposition Congress in Kerala on Saturday urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to hand over the investigation into the Rs 300 crore Karuvannur Cooperative bank scam to CBI, alleging that there was not much progress in the ongoing probe by the state agencies.Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan wrote to Vijayan, stating that the southern state could not afford the collapse of the cooperative sector and asked him not to let the depositors plunge into uncertainty.It was not just the staff behind the Rs 300 crore Karuvannur bank scam.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-07-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 17:32 IST
Congress demands CBI probe into Cooperative bank scam in Kerala
Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)
  • Country:
  • India

The Opposition Congress in Kerala on Saturday urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to hand over the investigation into the Rs 300 crore Karuvannur Cooperative bank scam to CBI, alleging that there was not much progress in the ongoing probe by the state agencies.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan wrote to Vijayan, stating that the southern state could not afford the collapse of the cooperative sector and asked him not to let the depositors plunge into uncertainty.

''It was not just the staff behind the Rs 300 crore Karuvannur bank scam. There was a high level conspiracy behind the fraud. There has been no progress in the probe being conducted by the state agencies. So, the government should be ready to hand over the case to the CBI,'' he said.

Pointing out that there is some lapse in the present deposit guarantee scheme in the cooperative banks, Satheesan demanded that the CM provide guarantee to the whole amount deposited by people.

He wanted the government to bring an ordinance to make changes to the present clause that the deposit guarantee scheme would come into force only when the bank went into liquidation.

He also termed as 'unfortunate' the recent death of one of the depositors, who was denied money for advanced treatment despite having lakhs of rupees as deposit in the scam-hit Karuvannur bank.

Noting that people who deposited their money in the bank were deeply anxious, the veteran leader said it was the responsibility of the government to protect and retain the credibility of the cooperative sector. The ruling CPI(M)-controlled Karuvannur Cooperative bank has been in news for the last one year after crores-worth loan scam was reported there and also over the protest staged by investors demanding their money back. The loan scam was reported in the bank, located in Thrissur district, in July 2021, following which a case was registered against six bank officials and an inquiry launched.

After several people including local customers raised apprehensions about the bank's functioning, an audit was conducted there recently, in which the charges were reportedly found to be true.

During the inspection, it was also found that loans were sanctioned on the property pledged by local customers without their knowledge and the loan amount was credited multiple times to the selected account. Following the allegations, the 13-member committee of the Marxist party-ruled bank was disbanded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022