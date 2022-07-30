Ousted Delhi Police constable arrested for cheating

Dismissed from service last year, a 28-year-old former Delhi Police constable was arrested from his residence in Haryana for allegedly duping a cyber cafe owner here on the pretext of money transfer, officials said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Rohit Dalal, a native of Bahadurgarh in Haryana.

Police received a complaint from Rahul Kumar Singh, a cyber cafe owner and a resident of Majnu Ka Tilla here, that a person wearing a Delhi Traffic Police uniform arrived at the shop and requested him to transfer Rs 16,000 to his UPI ID in exchange for cash, a senior police officer said.

Dalal cited some personal exigency after which the complainant transferred the money. But he left the shop without giving the cash, the officer said.

CCTV footage of the shop and UPI ID details were analyzed as part of the investigation. The area's traffic police were also shown the CCTV footage and they identified Dalal.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Dalal was dismissed from the Delhi Police in 2021 due to his involvement in similar cheating cases, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Dalal told the police he had joined the force as a constable in 2016 and that he was introduced to an online betting application while being posted in the battalion.

He initially staked small amounts, but gradually became addicted to online betting. He would spend all his salary in gambling and soon lost his savings too, police said.

He took loans from his colleagues and relatives and lost the money. Unable to pay the debt, he indulged in cyber frauds, they said.

He was dismissed from service last year while he was posted with the traffic police. Even after his ouster from the force, he would wear a police uniform and dupe people, they said.

According to the police, Dalal was previously found involved in five cheating cases registered at different police stations in the national capital.

