One arrested for duping around 90 on pretext of booking travel tickets

A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping around 90 people on the pretext of booking discounted air travel tickets online, police said on Saturday. A complaint of one Yogender Singh was received where he had alleged that a fraudulent website was cheating people on the pretext of booking flight, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 19:12 IST
A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping around 90 people on the pretext of booking discounted air travel tickets online, police said on Saturday. A complaint of one Yogender Singh was received where he had alleged that a fraudulent website was cheating people on the pretext of booking flight, a senior police officer said. The technical analysis and data analytics revealed that the fraudsters have duped around 90 people so far, they said. The accused has been identified as Aviral Rawal, a resident of Dwarka Sector-4. A raid was conducted and Rawal was arrested from Gurgaon in Haryana, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime unit) KPS Malhotra said.

Rawal disclosed that in 2017, he started a company in the name of Wing In Travel Advisory Private Limited. He purchased a domain of Travolook.in and started cheating people on the pretext of providing discounted tickets, they said. After receiving the money, he mailed to the customers that the ticket could not be processed and the money would be refunded within four to five working days, but he never refunded money to anyone, police added.

