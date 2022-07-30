Two detained for suspicious activities

Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-07-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 20:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were detained from Tonk and Sawai Madhopur districts of Rajasthan for their alleged suspicious activities, an official said Saturday. The accused were detained on late Friday night and brought to Jaipur for interrogation on charges of spreading religious frenzy through social media, the official said. ''The accused were brought to Jaipur for interrogation. They have been detained from Tonk and Sawai Madhopur and will be interrogated further on Sunday,'' a top Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) official said. The accused were identified as Anash Ahmad (18) of Sawai Madhopur and Saad Masood (22) of Tonk district. Police said that some electronic devices have been also recovered from the accused and will be investigated.

