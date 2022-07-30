Left Menu

Two LeT ultras arrested in J-K

Security forces on Saturday arrested two Lashkar-e-Toiba LeT terrorists from Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Two pistols and two pistol magazines along with 11 live cartridges were also recovered from the arrested LeT ultras, a police spokesman said.Police in Sopore Baramulla district along with security forces have arrested two terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-07-2022 22:15 IST
Security forces on Saturday arrested two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists from Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Two pistols and two pistol magazines along with 11 live cartridges were also recovered from the arrested LeT ultras, a police spokesman said.

''Police in Sopore (Baramulla district) along with security forces have arrested two terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession,'' he said.

The spokesman said based on specific input about movement of terrorists, a joint checkpoint was established by security forces at Hadipora-Rafiabad.

''During checking, the joint party intercepted two suspicious persons coming from Lorihama link road towards Haddipora who on seeing joint naka party tried to escape from the spot but were tactfully apprehended,'' he said.

The arrested duo has been identified as Tariq Ahmad Wani and Ishfaq Ahmad Wani, both residents of Rangreth in Srinagar.

