Ghaziabad: Court orders FIR against police officials, constables for 'false case' against bizman

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 30-07-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 23:11 IST
A local court here has issued an order to register an FIR against three police officials and three constables following a complaint by a dairy firm owner that they booked him in a false case and beat him up.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Sandip Chowdhary passed the order against former SHO of Sihani Gate police station Mithlesh Upadhyay, two sub-inspectors Gaurav Kumar and Vijay Kumar, and three other policemen posted at Dayanand Nagar police outpost.

Kumar alleged an acquaintance named Mukesh Verma had borrowed a total of Rs 11.72 lakh from him on two occasions but refused to repay the money and lodged a false complaint against him in connivance with a policeman.

Kumar said he was lodged in police lockup, where he was beaten up and he sustained an injury on his eye. He said the police also seized his licensee pistol and an SUV.

After his release, Kumar said, he petitioned the court to get his vehicle released but the police allegedly submitted a false report to the court stating they were not in possession of his vehicle.

According to Kumar, he filed a second petition in which he furnished a photo of the SUV allegedly being parked at the police station premises.

Circle Officer (city)-2 Alok Dubey said the department has only received a Whatsapp message about the court order and action will be taken against the accused once it receives the order officially.

