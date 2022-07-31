Left Menu

Man sentenced to 10 years in jail by POCSO court in UP for raping minor

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 31-07-2022 08:02 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 08:02 IST
Man sentenced to 10 years in jail by POCSO court in UP for raping minor
  • Country:
  • India

A POCSO court in this Uttar Pradesh district has sentenced a man convicted of raping a girl to 10 years of imprisonment.

The convict, Parvez, has also been slapped with a fine of Rs 12,000 and on failure to pay the amount, he will have to serve an additional jail term, Alka Upamanyu, Special DGC, POCSO court, said.

She said Parvez, a resident of Kannauj district in Uttar Pradesh, was working in Vrindavan when he committed the offence in 2019.

The convict used to visit a roadside eatery run by the victim's mother, officials said.

He lured the girl, who used to visit the eatery often, and took her to Haridwar, where he raped her in a room taken on rent, they added.

Subsequently, the victim narrated her ordeal to her mother. On the basis of a complaint from the girl's mother, an FIR was lodged against Parvez at the Vrindavan Kotwali on March 31, 2019 under sections 376 (punishment for rape), 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage etc.) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officials said.

They said the victim belonged to a different community than that of the convict and the incident had triggered an outrage in Vrindavan.

Parvez was convicted of the offence on the basis of the victim's medical report and statement.

Additional District Judge Bipin Kumar sentenced Parvez to 10 years in jail under section 376 of the IPC on Saturday and also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

Under sections 363 and 366 of the IPC, the convict was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 2,000.

Under sections 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act, the convict was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 5,000, the officials said, adding that according to the court order, all the sentences will run concurrently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
4
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022