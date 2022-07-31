Left Menu

166 grams of heroin recovered by police in West Bengal, 3 arrested

West Bengal Police have recovered 166 grams of heroin from three criminals in the Kanchrapara Jonpur area of West Bengal's Bijpur.

ANI | Bijpur (West Bengal) | Updated: 31-07-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 13:45 IST
166 grams of heroin recovered by police in West Bengal, 3 arrested
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Police have recovered 166 grams of heroin from three criminals in the Kanchrapara Jonpur area of West Bengal's Bijpur. The three accused were caught while they were trying to flee from the location on Saturday.

Police received a secret tip after which they raided the Jonpur area under the Kanchrapara district, along with a huge police force. Seeing the police the criminals tried to flee in their Scorpio car but they were caught and arrested. After the search, police recovered 166 grams of heroin from their possession.

The three accused are residents of the Jagaddal area in North 24 Parganas district. Raja Ansari (30) alias Kala Babu, Washing Akram (24) alias Yadav, and Raju Sau (30) have criminal records as several cases of murder and robbery are registered against them in different police stations.

The Bijpur Police Station has registered a case against all three and an investigation to ascertain where the heroin was being taken is underway. Earlier, Assam Police on July 24, seized a huge quantity of drugs worth Rs 10 crore and arrested three drug peddlers including a woman in Assam's Karbi Anglong district.The arrested drug peddlers were identified as Pavei Saichama (25), Veio (42) and Avi alias Angela (25).

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of police and CRPF led by John Das, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bokajan launched an operation and set up a Naka checking at Rengma Basti Tini Ali under Khatkhati police station. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global
4
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022