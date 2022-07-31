Left Menu

Father-son duo sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment for abduction, rape of minor girl in Kota

PTI | Kota | Updated: 31-07-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 15:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A POCSO court here on Saturday sentenced a 24-year-old man and his father to 20 years imprisonment for the rape of a minor girl over three years ago.

Judge Deepak Dubey held the man guilty of abduction and rape under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on him, public prosecutor Lalit Sharma said.

The convict is the maternal cousin of the minor survivor, who was 13-and-a-half years old at the time of the crime.

The court held the father, aged 56, guilty of rendering protection and help to his son and slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on him, Sharma added.

The judge also took serious note of the minor's medical examination by a male doctor, Mohammed Parvez Khan, and ordered the director of the state medical and health department to take action against him, the prosecutor said.

The convict had on January 13, 2019, kidnapped his minor cousin from her house in the Budhadeet police station area of Kota. He took the girl to his father's place in the Chittor district where he kept her as his wife and raped her several times, while his father helped and protected him, Sharma added.

Following her abduction, the minor's father lodged a police report and a case under IPC section 363 was registered, he said.

The police rescued the minor after over a month, and on the basis of her statement, incorporated sections of rape under the IPC and the POCSO Act against the man and his father, the prosecutor added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

