Army thanks dog 'Axel' for service

Army personnel on Sunday thanked Axel -- an army dog who died during an anti-militancy operation in Baramulla district -- for his services as they bid adieu to their canine friend.Thank you for your Service Axel, Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted alongside a file photo of the Army Dog.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-07-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 16:06 IST
Army personnel on Sunday thanked 'Axel' -- an army dog who died during an anti-militancy operation in Baramulla district -- for his services as they bid adieu to their canine friend.

''Thank you for your Service Axel'', Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted alongside a file photo of the Army Dog. ''#ChinarCorps salutes the valour & sacrifice of Army Dog No 74B7 AXEL (Aslt Canine) who laid down his life in the line of duty in Op Wanigambala, #Baramulla on 30 Jul 22,'' the army said in a tweet.

A wreath laying ceremony was held on Sunday for the fallen canine who was part of the 26 Army Dog Unit and carried the number '74B7'during its service. Besides Axel, an unidentified militant was killed in the encounter at Wanigam Bala in Kreeri on Saturday in which two security personnel also sustained injuries.

