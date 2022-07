NIA detains madrassa student from Deoband

A madrassa student, hailing from Karnataka, was held by a team of the National Investigation Agency on Sunday for suspected terror links. The student, Farukh, was staying at a madrassa in Deoband of Saharanpur, police sources said. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada confirmed Farukh's detention. According to the sources, Farukh is adept in many languages and was in touch with a module of the Pakistani intelligence unit ISI via a social media app. He was being questioned by officials of NIA, they said.

On June 23, a Rohingya student, Mujibullah, was arrested from Deoband.

