Left Menu

NIA detains madrassa student from Deoband

A madrassa student, hailing from Karnataka, was held by a team of the National Investigation Agency on Sunday for suspected terror links. The student, Farukh, was staying at a madrassa in Deoband of Saharanpur, police sources said. He was being questioned by officials of NIA, they said.On June 23, a Rohingya student, Mujibullah, was arrested from Deoband.

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 31-07-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 16:15 IST
NIA detains madrassa student from Deoband
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A madrassa student, hailing from Karnataka, was held by a team of the National Investigation Agency on Sunday for suspected terror links. The student, Farukh, was staying at a madrassa in Deoband of Saharanpur, police sources said. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada confirmed Farukh's detention. According to the sources, Farukh is adept in many languages and was in touch with a module of the Pakistani intelligence unit ISI via a social media app. He was being questioned by officials of NIA, they said.

On June 23, a Rohingya student, Mujibullah, was arrested from Deoband.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022