Left Menu

MP: Main accused in Khargone communal violence held

The main accused in communal violence during a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradeshs Khargone city was arrested on Sunday, over three months after the incident, police said Sunday.Sameerullah Khan 30, carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 on his head, was picked up from the Khaltaka area of the Khargone district, said Superintendent of Police SP Dharmveer Singh.

PTI | Khargone | Updated: 31-07-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 20:28 IST
MP: Main accused in Khargone communal violence held
  • Country:
  • India

The main accused in communal violence during a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone city was arrested on Sunday, over three months after the incident, police said Sunday.

Sameerullah Khan (30), carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 on his head, was picked up from the Khaltaka area of the Khargone district, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmveer Singh. At least 11 criminal cases, including arson, stone pelting, and violence, were registered against Khan during the April 10 communal riots, he said. The district administration had invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against Khan earlier this week, he said.

The accused has been involved in criminal cases including those of communal nature since 2016, said Singh. Stone pelting had occurred during a Ram Navami procession in Khargone on April 10, leading to clashes between two communities and arson. After the violence, a total or partial curfew remained imposed in the city for 24 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in August

Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in ...

 Global
4
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022