Depressed over not having a job, 55-year-old Nagpur man ends life
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 31-07-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 20:39 IST
- Country:
- India
A 55-year-old man allegedly committed suicide as he was depressed about not having a job, a Nagpur police official said on Sunday.
The man consumed pesticide in his Gowlipura home on Friday and died after being rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, the Kotwali police station official said.
He did not a have a job for a long time and had also sold his juice stall to tide over money woes, the official added.
He is survived by his mother, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- Kotwali
- Gowlipura
- Government Medical College and Hospital
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Huge potential for export of Nagpur Oranges from Amravati region: Gadkari
Maha: 38 students of Nagpur school test COVID-19 positive
Maha: Man killed after two-wheeler rams into stationary truck in Nagpur
Maha rains: Crops on 1.35 lakh ha land damaged in Nagpur division
Nagpur man sets himself afire along with wife, son in car; he dies, other two survive