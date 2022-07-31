Indiana officer killed during traffic stop; suspect arrested
A police officer in Indiana was fatally shot during a traffic stop early Sunday, authorities said.A suspect was subsequently caught after a car chase. Please join us in holding up Elwood PDs officers and their families, the sheriffs office said on Facebook.
A police officer in Indiana was fatally shot during a traffic stop early Sunday, authorities said.
A suspect was subsequently caught after a car chase. No other details about the shooting were immediately released.
The officer worked for Elwood police, 50 miles (80 km) northeast of Indianapolis.
“You go from being prayerful to being angry,” Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger told The Herald Bulletin.
The suspect has a criminal record, which includes a conviction in 2006 for firing a gun at Indianapolis officers, said Andrew Hanna, the county's chief deputy prosecutor.
''Prayers. Senseless act. Please join us in holding up Elwood PD's officers and their families,'' the sheriff's office said on Facebook.
