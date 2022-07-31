Left Menu

Cong appoints Punjab AG's brother as chairman of PPCC's legal dept

Ghai assumed the charge on Saturday.While Bipan Ghai was appointed as the chairman of the legal, human rights and RTI department of the PPCC, the Congress also appointed a vice chairman, two general secretaries, four secretaries and a spokesperson of the department.I am pleased to announce the list of office bearers of the Legal, Human Rights and RTI department as approved by the AICC, said Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.Congratulations to newly appointed office bearers of Legal and RTI Department of the INCPunjab approved by the AICC.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-07-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 23:02 IST
Cong appoints Punjab AG's brother as chairman of PPCC's legal dept
  • Country:
  • India

A day after Vinod Ghai took charge as the Punjab's Advocate General, the Congress on Sunday appointed his brother Bipan Ghai as chairman of the legal, human rights and RTI department of its state unit.

The AAP government had appointed criminal lawyer Vinod Ghai as AG Punjab following the resignation of Anmol Rattan Sidhu. Ghai assumed the charge on Saturday.

While Bipan Ghai was appointed as the chairman of the legal, human rights and RTI department of the PPCC, the Congress also appointed a vice chairman, two general secretaries, four secretaries and a spokesperson of the department.

“I am pleased to announce the list of office bearers of the Legal, Human Rights and RTI department as approved by the AICC,” said Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

“Congratulations to newly appointed office bearers of Legal and RTI Department of the @INCPunjab approved by the AICC. My best wishes to the team of eminent lawyers. I am confident you will put in your best efforts in the interest of the organisation,” said Warring later in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in August

Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in ...

 Global
4
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022