Firefighters rescue 11 students stranded at Balason river

Firefighters on Sunday rescued a group of 11 college students who went on a picnic and were stranded by the river Balason in Dhudhia in West Bengal's Darjeeling. It is reported that the group of students visited Dhudhia at around 11 am.

After the water level of the river suddenly increased following the heavy rains in the hills, local residents informed the firefighters about stuck students in the river in the Dhudhia area. Some of the locals also helped the rescue team and after eight hours of rigorous efforts, the trapped students were rescued.

Speaking to ANI, Sudipta Kar, a resident of Siliguri said, "A group of friends went for a picnic. But after sometimes the water level of the river suddenly increased following the heavy rains in the hills. Now firefighters have rescued us." Another student and a resident of Siliguri, Chumkai Paul said, "We were trapped at the river due to sudden increase in the water level. Locals and fire fighters have rescued us."

Debraj Chhetri, fire officer of Matigara fire station said that soon after the information was received, the team reached the spot and rescued all 11 students. "We have received information that students were stuck in Dhudhia river. We reached the spot and succeed to rescue a total of 11 students. They were stuck for several hours as informed by the locals. All are safely rescued," Chhetri said.

Bhakta Thami, a local resident of Dhudhia said that "Total 11 students were rescued with the help of police, fire officers and locals. We are happy to send back all of them safely." (ANI)

