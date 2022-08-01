Left Menu

Indiana officer killed during traffic stop; suspect arrested

A young Indiana police officer was killed when a man got out of his car during a traffic stop and opened fire, authorities said.The suspect was caught roughly 30 minutes later on Sunday after a car chase, state police said.Noah Shahnavaz, 24, was an officer at the Elwood police department, 50 miles 80 kilometers northeast of Indianapolis. Please join us in holding up Elwood PDs officers and their families, the sheriffs office said on Facebook.

PTI | Elwood | Updated: 01-08-2022 02:11 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 02:11 IST
Indiana officer killed during traffic stop; suspect arrested
  • Country:
  • United States

A young Indiana police officer was killed when a man got out of his car during a traffic stop and opened fire, authorities said.

The suspect was caught roughly 30 minutes later on Sunday after a car chase, state police said.

Noah Shahnavaz, 24, was an officer at the Elwood police department, 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis. He stopped the driver of a Buick LaCrosse just after 2 a.m.

''For an unknown reason, the suspect exited the Buick and fired multiple rounds, striking the officer at least one time,'' state police said.

Shahnavaz was a US Army veteran who had been an Elwood officer for 11 months.

''A senseless act of violence robbed this young man of the life and career he deserved,'' Mayor Todd Jones said.

People placed flowers next to a patrol car outside the police department.

''The cop didn't deserve to die like that,'' resident Donna Williams said.

The 42-year-old suspect has a criminal record, which includes a conviction in 2006 for firing a gun at Indianapolis officers, said Andrew Hanna, Madison County's chief deputy prosecutor.

Sheriff Scott Mellinger told The Herald Bulletin that the shooting made him go ''from being prayerful to being angry.'' ''Prayers. Senseless act. Please join us in holding up Elwood PD's officers and their families,'' the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss; MLB roundup: Mariners rally late, end losing streak to Astros and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022