UK's Zahawi backs Truss as next Conservative Party leader - The Telegraph
Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2022 03:01 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 03:01 IST
British finance minister Nadhim Zahawi formally endorsed Liz Truss to be the next Conservative Party leader, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.
Foreign secretary Truss "will overturn stale economic orthodoxy and run our economy in a Conservative way," Zahawi wrote in The Telegraph.
Earlier, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace also endorsed Truss to become the country's next prime minister.
