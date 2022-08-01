UK's Zahawi backs Truss as next Conservative Party leader - The Telegraph

British finance minister Nadhim Zahawi formally endorsed Liz Truss to be the next Conservative Party leader, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.

Foreign secretary Truss "will overturn stale economic orthodoxy and run our economy in a Conservative way," Zahawi wrote in The Telegraph.

Earlier, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace also endorsed Truss to become the country's next prime minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)