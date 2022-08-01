SC to hear pleas challenging extension of tenure of ED director, other important matters

Aug 1: Important cases in SC * SC to hear a batch of pleas challenging the extension of tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra and relevant amendment in the law. * SC to hear the appeal of Spicejet against Delhi HC order asking it to deposit around Rs 243 cr as interest in connection with a share-transfer dispute with ex-promoter Kalanithi Maran, and Kal Airways. * SC to hear a batch of pleas of home buyers against real estate company Amrapali Group on various issues related to the completion of stalled projects. * SC to hear plea of former IPL head Lalit Modi relating to family property dispute with his mother Bina Modi.

