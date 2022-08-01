Left Menu

SC to hear pleas challenging extension of tenure of ED director, other important matters

SC to hear a batch of pleas of home buyers against real estate company Amrapali Group on various issues related to completion of stalled projects. SC to hear plea of former IPL head Lalit Modi relating to family property dispute with his mother Bina Modi.

Aug 1: Important cases in SC * SC to hear a batch of pleas challenging the extension of tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra and relevant amendment in the law. * SC to hear the appeal of Spicejet against Delhi HC order asking it to deposit around Rs 243 cr as interest in connection with a share-transfer dispute with ex-promoter Kalanithi Maran, and Kal Airways. * SC to hear a batch of pleas of home buyers against real estate company Amrapali Group on various issues related to the completion of stalled projects. * SC to hear plea of former IPL head Lalit Modi relating to family property dispute with his mother Bina Modi.

