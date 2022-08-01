Two arrested for sexual assault case of minor
PTI | Kochi | Updated: 01-08-2022 10:23 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 10:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Two persons who were accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2019 have been arrested, police said.
Aluva police on Sunday night arrested a former Madrassa teacher Abdul Salam (52) and an autorickshaw driver Ranjith (28).
The accused were absconding after the child complained to the school authorities.
Kerala police had formed a special team to nab the accused who went absconding after the incident in 2019.
The accused were produced before a local court here which remanded them to judicial custody.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Abdul Salam
- Madrassa
- Ranjith
Advertisement