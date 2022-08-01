Two arrested for sexual assault case of minor

Two persons who were accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2019 have been arrested, police said.

Aluva police on Sunday night arrested a former Madrassa teacher Abdul Salam (52) and an autorickshaw driver Ranjith (28).

The accused were absconding after the child complained to the school authorities.

Kerala police had formed a special team to nab the accused who went absconding after the incident in 2019.

The accused were produced before a local court here which remanded them to judicial custody.

