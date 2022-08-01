Ukraine says first grain ship to leave Odesa port
Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 12:00 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said a first ship carrying Ukrainian grain was expected to depart the port of Odesa at 0615 GMT on Monday as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea ports.
The Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni was loaded with 26,000 tonnes of Ukrainian corn and would head to Lebanon, he said on Facebook.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bangladesh: Hindu minorities allegedly attacked amid Facebook post rumours
Hindu temple, homes vandalised in Bangladesh over Facebook post: Reports
Hindu temple, homes vandalised in Bangladesh over Facebook post: Reports
India bow out of FIBA Asia Cup after losing to Lebanon
Lebanon LGBTQ community suffers setback amid wider clampdown