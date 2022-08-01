Ukraine says first grain ship to leave Odesa port

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said a first ship carrying Ukrainian grain was expected to depart the port of Odesa at 0615 GMT on Monday as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

The Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni was loaded with 26,000 tonnes of Ukrainian corn and would head to Lebanon, he said on Facebook.

