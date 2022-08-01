First ship leaving Ukraine has 26,000 tonnes of corn -coordination centre

The first ship to leave Ukraine's Odesa port since Russia's invasion will carry more than 26,000 tonnes of corn and undergo an inspection in Istanbul before continuing to Lebanon's Tripoli, a U.N.-led monitoring centre said on Monday.

The Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni is expected to arrive at the inspection in Turkish waters on Aug. 2, the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) said, adding it had requested all parties to inform militaries to ensure its safe passage.

The JCC - including United Nations, Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish officials - had verified the port readiness at Odesa, as well as the vehicle's capability to depart ahead of the authorisation, it said.

