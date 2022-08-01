Pelosi to visit Taiwan on Tuesday- Taiwan media
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 01-08-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 19:41 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Several Taiwan media outlets reported late on Monday that U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan on Tuesday and spend the night in Taipei, citing unnamed sources. One of the newspapers, the Liberty Times, said Pelosi was scheduled to visit Taiwan's parliament on Wednesday morning before continuing her Asia trip.
Taiwan's foreign ministry said it had no comment on reports of Pelosi's travel plans.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- U.S. House
- Nancy Pelosi
- Asia
- Taipei
- Pelosi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'Captain Taiwan' President Tsai launches local election campaign
US military assistance irks Beijing amid its quest to dominate Taiwan
China says U.S. will bear consequences of Pelosi visit to Taiwan
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan in August -FT
China demands U.S. cancel potential arms sale to Taiwan