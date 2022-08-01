France calls for more Ukraine grain exports by ship
France on Monday welcomed the first grain ship departure from Ukraine's port of Odesa since the start of the Russian invasion and called on all parties to ensure more safe exports of Ukrainian grains to reduce global food insecurity.
In the same statement, the French foreign ministry condemned Russia's "indiscriminate" strikes against Ukraine, including on Odesa's port, which it said were undermining the grains export agreement brokered by Turkey and the United Nations.
