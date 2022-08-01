France to donate mobile DNA lab to Ukraine- Macron
President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday France was determined to make sure war crimes by Russian forces in Ukraine do not go unpunished, and will donate a mobile DNA lab to Kyiv authorities.
After a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Macron also welcomed the departure of the first ship transporting grains from Odesa and said Europe will continue to help facilitating Ukrainian grain exports by sea and land.
