CIA carried out drone strike in Kabul, U.S. officials say
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-08-2022 02:38 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 02:38 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Central Intelligence Agency carried out a drone strike in Afghanistan over the weekend, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Monday.
The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the strike took place in Kabul on Sunday. They did not give details on the target or whether there were any casualties.
The CIA declined to comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Afghanistan
- Kabul
Advertisement