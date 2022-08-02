Left Menu

Taiwan has 'reinforced' combat alertness level - central news agency

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 02-08-2022 07:48 IST
Taiwan has 'reinforced' combat alertness level - central news agency
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's defence ministry has 'reinforced' its combat alertness level from Tuesday morning to Thursday noon, the island's official central news agency reported, citing unidentified sources.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan on Tuesday, three sources said, as the United States said it wouldn't be intimidated by Chinese threats to never "sit idly by" if she made the trip to the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

