Taiwan premier 'warmly welcomes' foreign guests when asked about Pelosi visit

Taiwan's premier on Tuesday reiterated that Taiwan "warmly welcomes" foreign guests, ahead of a potential visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-ruled island that China claims as its own.

Taiwan "would make the most appropriate arrangements" for such guests and respect their plans, Premier Su Tseng-chang told reporters on Tuesday when asked about Pelosi's visit.

