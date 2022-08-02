Left Menu

SC seeks response of Centre, CVC on pleas challenging extension of tenure of ED head

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 13:06 IST
Supreme Court of India Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response of the Centre and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on a batch of petitions challenging the extension of tenure of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) director and the amended law allowing such extensions up to five years.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Krishna Murari issued notices to the respondents based on as many as eight petitions, including the ones filed by Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Jaya Thakur and TMC leader Saket Gokhale.

Lawyer M L Sharma had filed the first petition on the issue.

