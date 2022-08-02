Turkey says first ship carrying Ukrainian grain to anchor at Istanbul on Tuesday night
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 02-08-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 14:00 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey's representative at the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul said on Tuesday that the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain to world markets was expected to anchor at Istanbul on Tuesday night.
At a briefing held at the JCC, general Ozcan Altunbudak said the course of the ship was going as planned.
On Monday, the first shipment of Ukrainian grain departed from the Port of Odesa via the Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni, marking the first time in months that Kyiv has transported its goods to purchasing nations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Putin: Russia, Turkey 'satisfied' by recent Istanbul meeting on grain
Deal for Ukraine grain exports due to be sealed in Istanbul
Russia, Ukraine seal landmark grains-export deal in Istanbul
Russian, Ukrainian ministers to attend grains deal event in Istanbul
Russian defense minister Shoigu arrives in Istanbul for grain deal