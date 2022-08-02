Left Menu

Turkey says first ship carrying Ukrainian grain to anchor at Istanbul on Tuesday night

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 02-08-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 14:00 IST
Turkey says first ship carrying Ukrainian grain to anchor at Istanbul on Tuesday night
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey's representative at the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul said on Tuesday that the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain to world markets was expected to anchor at Istanbul on Tuesday night.

At a briefing held at the JCC, general Ozcan Altunbudak said the course of the ship was going as planned.

On Monday, the first shipment of Ukrainian grain departed from the Port of Odesa via the Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni, marking the first time in months that Kyiv has transported its goods to purchasing nations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022