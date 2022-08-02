Left Menu

Jabalpur hospital's fire NOC had expired; four doctors booked, says MP home minister

The preliminary probe into the Jabalpur hospital fire incident has revealed that the fire No Objection Certificate NOC had expired besides several shortcomings regarding the fire safety, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday. The preliminary probe has found that the fire No Objection Certificate NOC of the New Life Multi-speciality Hospital had expired, Mishra said.

PTI | Bhopal/Jabalpur | Updated: 02-08-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 15:06 IST
Jabalpur hospital's fire NOC had expired; four doctors booked, says MP home minister
MP home minister Narottam Mishra (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The preliminary probe into the Jabalpur hospital fire incident has revealed that the fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) had expired besides several shortcomings regarding the fire safety, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday. He said police have registered a case of culpable homicide against four doctors-cum-owners of the hospital and arrested its manager, a day after the devastating blaze killed eight persons, including four patients. The doctors are on the run and police have fanned out teams to nab them, a senior police officer said. Prima-facie, several shortcomings were found on the part of the hospital regarding the fire safety. The preliminary probe has found that the fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) of the New Life Multi-speciality Hospital had expired, Mishra said. ''The FIR was registered by the Jabalpur police against four owners-cum-doctors of the hospital under sections 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code),'' he told reporters in Bhopal even as he termed the incident ''very unfortunate''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022