4,800 arrested for promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race in 2018-20

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 16:03 IST
MoS Home Nityanand Rai (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Nearly 4,800 people were arrested across the country for the offense of promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race, and place of birth between 2018 and 2020, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that 17 cases were registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on charges of hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity in the last six years.

Rai said 1,763 people were arrested in different parts of the country in 2020 for offences relating to promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race, and place of birth, 1,315 people were arrested in 2019 and 1,716 in 2018.

