Child Help Foundation(CHF) and Filaantro Volunteered to Raise funds for Assam Flood Relief

August 2, 2022, Mumbai: Child Help Foundation(CHF), a Pan India non-profit organization, and its leading crowdfunding partner Filaantro came together to help the needy and raise funds for the Assam Flood Relief. Under the Humanitarian Relief Program, organizations are reaching out to flood-affected families in different areas in Assam. Currently, Assam is one of the flood-prone states in the country, and according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 55 villages are currently under flood waters and 237 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across the state. Child Help Foundation(CHF) and Filaantro help individuals and organizations to raise funds by collecting donations. The organizations together aim to help more than 2000 families from the affected regions and provide them with Ration Kits, including raw ingredients of daily use, packaged food, mustard oil, sanitary napkins, and mosquito racquets. Filaantro is running a campaign to raise funds for homeless people and children. Talking about the Child Help Foundation (CHF) and its initiatives, Spokesperson and CEO of Child Help Foundation (CHF), Mr. Shaji Varghese said, "We are seeing an overwhelming response from people across India. They are coming forward to help and support the flood victims who are stuck and suffering in Assam. In difficult times, Child Help Foundation (CHF) volunteers are working day and night in flood-affected areas to provide food, shelter and other essential items to victims. I am moved by the dedication and passion of those volunteers who really embody the culture and vision of the organization. We are receiving all kinds of support from donors, volunteers and supporters, who are selflessly helping the needy. Until the situation is in control, Child Help Foundation (CHF) and Filaantro will stand by them and will continue to help and support them in all ways possible". said Mr. Jiji John, CEO and Co-Founder, Filaantro Child Help Foundation volunteers reached the flood-affected areas to support the locals with food and shelter. They have provided aid to 210 families in the Nalbari District,Darrang District and 40 families in Kamrup District in Assam. The volunteers have distributed 850 Sanitary napkins packets to women and girls from Jamdha parts2-4 and Jaraguri Villages in Bongaigaon District, Assam. The flood has not only affected Assam but also the neighboring states of Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh where the water level of various rivers is progressively rising. The water in the Kopili river, which flows across the Northeastern states of India, is running above the danger level mark. Heavy floods caused by incessant and untimely rains have affected more than 7.17 lakh people scattered across 1,929 villages across 29 Assam districts. Families and households have been destroyed. People are being forced to leave their homes and, in some regions, roads, bridges, and homes have been entirely or partially destroyed. To contribute for the relief operation, one can log on to https://filaantro.org/fundraiser/view/urgent-help and join with Child Help Foundation and Filaantro to support the families in distress. (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

