J-K: 16 Corps commander visits forward posts along LoC in Poonch, reviews security situation
- Country:
- India
General Officer Commanding, 16 Corps, Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh on Tuesday visited forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and reviewed the security situation, officials said.
Lt Gen Singh visited troops of Ace of Spades Gunners deployed on LoC in Mendhar sector, the officials said. He reviewed the operational preparedness of troops along LoC, they said.
Lt Gen Singh also appreciated the high standards of professionalism and operational preparedness while felicitating the valiant soldiers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Line of Control (LoC
- Manjinder Singh
- Mendhar
- Kashmir
- Jammu
- Poonch
- Corps
ALSO READ
Army captain, JCO killed in accidental grenade blast along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch: Officials.
LeT module brings 4 terrorists from Kashmir to Pir Panjal area in Jammu; teams dispatched for crackdown
Conducting Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir EC's prerogative: Centre
70th day: Kashmiri Pandit employees continue their protest for relocation outside Valley
6,000 transit accommodations approved for Kashmiri migrants employed in Valley: MoS Rai to RS