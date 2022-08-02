J-K: 16 Corps commander visits forward posts along LoC in Poonch, reviews security situation

General Officer Commanding, 16 Corps, Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh on Tuesday visited forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and reviewed the security situation, officials said.

Lt Gen Singh visited troops of Ace of Spades Gunners deployed on LoC in Mendhar sector, the officials said. He reviewed the operational preparedness of troops along LoC, they said.

Lt Gen Singh also appreciated the high standards of professionalism and operational preparedness while felicitating the valiant soldiers.

