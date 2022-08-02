Man sentenced to 10 years jail term for dowry death

A Delhi court has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in a case of dowry death in which his wife who was subjected to cruelty committed suicide within three months of marriage. Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand convicted the husband saying that the time gap between his marriage and his wife's suicide was barely a few months and this meant that the accused must have extended cruelties on his wife or harassed her.

"Considering the totality of the aggravating and mitigating circumstances convict is sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of ten years for the offense under Section 304 B IPC (dowry death)," the judge said.

The wife's family registered an FIR in Swaroop Nagar police station in northwest Delhi against the husband, his father, mother, and sister, saying they were harassing the deceased since the day of marriage and they made frequent demands for dowry. Rachna, 24, who was married to accused Sandeep in April 2014, committed suicide by consuming poison on July 20, 2014.

The court noted that the case pertained to circumstantial evidence and the chain of events pointed out that accused Sandeep had committed the offense.

Also, the accused had accepted that the death occurred a few hours after he was with his wife, and his argument that he had gone outside to buy snacks was "nothing but an attempt to hide the truth," the court said.

The court, however, acquitted other members of the family saying they were not present at the house when the victim committed suicide.

