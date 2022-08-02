Atal Innovation Mission commences Call for Application for setting up Incubation Centres

Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog today launched Call for Applications for its two leading programs Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) and Atal Community Innovation Centre (ACIC). The call for applications is a step to expand the current ecosystem of incubators and to provide them with access to global benchmarks and best practices.

Both the programs envision creating and support the innovation ecosystem in the country by establishing world-class institutions which shall help budding entrepreneurs of the country.

AIC is an initiative of the AIM, NITI Aayog to foster innovation and entrepreneurial spirit while creating a supportive ecosystem for start-ups and entrepreneurs in India. Each AIC is supported with a grant of up to INR 10 crores over a period of 5 years. Since 2016, AIM has established 68 Atal Incubation Centres across 18 states and 3 UTs which have supported more than 2700 startups.

ACIC is envisaged to serve the unserved/underserved areas of the country with respect to the start-up and innovation ecosystem. Each ACIC is supported with a grant of up to INR 2.5 crores over a period of 5 years. AIM has established 14 Atal Community Innovation Centres across the country.

These AICs and ACICs will play a pivotal role in enriching the start-up and entrepreneurship ecosystem of India and echo the anthem of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

While launching the call for applications, CEO NITI Aayog Mr. Parameswaran Iyer said "Innovation is an unparalleled driving force for development and the drive for innovation has to be coupled with social entrepreneurship". He also reasserted the Hon. Prime Minister's vision of tackling the country's challenges by innovating for India and Innovating from India.

Mission Director AIM, NITI Aayog Dr. Chintan Vaishnav in his speech said "Becoming a 5 trillion economy as a nation will require a lot of impetus and support from the startup ecosystem and we at Atal Innovation Mission are committed to that vision. Today we see much more focused and inclusive incubation initiatives which will provide access to all sectors of the economy".

