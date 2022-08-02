Punjab: Woman dies after cooking gas cylinder catches fire

A 47-year-old woman was killed while another received serious burn injuries after a cooking gas cylinder caught fire on Tuesday at Dasuya, 40 km from here.

Both were preparing food when this incident took place, police said. The dead were identified as Shakuntla Devi (47), a resident of Haler village. Parveen Kumari (46) was admitted to the civil hospital from where she was referred to a Jalandhar hospital, said police. Police said they were investigating the case.

