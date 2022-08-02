DCW issues notice to 3 matrimonial sites over cases of fake suitors

After taking note of incidents of women being duped by persons posing as suitors on matrimonial websites, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued notices to three such sites.

The commission has sought their reply by August 12.

It said a case was reported from Delhi wherein a man was arrested for allegedly duping over 100 women across the country by creating fake profiles on matrimonial sites, proposing marriage and then extorting money from them.

Another case was reported earlier in Odisha wherein a man had married 27 different women over the past few years in a similar manner, it said.

''In this regard, the Commission has instituted an enquiry. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal has issued notices to matrimonial sites like Jeevansathi.com, Shaadi.com and Bharatmatrimony.com and has sought information from them,'' a statement issued by DCW said.

The panel has asked these matrimonial sites to provide details of various safeguards undertaken by them to protect their female users and prevent the creation of fake profiles.

''The Commission has sought to know whether aadhar card/any other photo identification document is required for creating profiles on these portals. Further, the Commission has sought details of complaints received by the portal regarding fake profiles, concealment of information, sexual harassment, blackmailing, extortion etc. along with the steps taken to deal with such complaints,'' it said.

DCW has also asked for the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for blacklisting profiles along with the number of profiles blacklisted by the sites since 2018.

''Further, the Commission has asked the portals to inform the steps taken to safeguard the identity of women from those with whom they do not want to share her details,'' it said.

The commission has also cited the example of certain dating sites where only the women have the authority to initiate a conversation and has asked the matrimonial portals if they follow similar mechanisms to protect female users from unsolicited attention.

