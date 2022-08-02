Left Menu

UP: Man, son die of electrocution in Ghazipur village

PTI | Ghazipur(Up) | Updated: 02-08-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 18:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A father-son duo died as they got electrocuted at a village in the district, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place on Monday in Madhupur village under the Bhawarkol police station limits, when Satish Narayan Malviya (63), a farmer was, bringing down clothes from a wire. Seeing his father struggling, Ankit Malviya (28) rushed to rescue him.

Both of them got seriously injured after being electrocuted, and were taken to the community health centre in Mohammadabad, where doctors declared them dead, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

