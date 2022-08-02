UP: Man, son die of electrocution in Ghazipur village

A father-son duo died as they got electrocuted at a village in the district, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place on Monday in Madhupur village under the Bhawarkol police station limits, when Satish Narayan Malviya (63), a farmer was, bringing down clothes from a wire. Seeing his father struggling, Ankit Malviya (28) rushed to rescue him.

Both of them got seriously injured after being electrocuted, and were taken to the community health centre in Mohammadabad, where doctors declared them dead, police said.

